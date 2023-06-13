The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Others Head To Brazil For Netflix' Tudum Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023

The team of 'The Archies' was seen jetting off to Brazil for Netflix' Tudum event on Monday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among those present were Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The cast of the film was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They all wore similar black jackets and made heads turn at the airport

Suhana looked radiant in an all-black look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Khushi paired her black jacket with comfy beige pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

'The Archies' is all set to release on Netflix by the end of this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will mark the acting debuts of the starkids

Photo by Varinder Chawla

