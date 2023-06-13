The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda & Others Head To Brazil For Netflix' Tudum Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
The team of 'The Archies' was seen jetting off to Brazil for Netflix' Tudum event on Monday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Among those present were Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The cast of the film was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They all wore similar black jackets and made heads turn at the airport
Suhana looked radiant in an all-black look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Khushi paired her black jacket with comfy beige pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
'The Archies' is all set to release on Netflix by the end of this year
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will mark the acting debuts of the starkids
Photo by Varinder Chawla
