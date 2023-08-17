 Watch: Jad Hadid Slammed For Touching Akanksha Puri Inappropriately While Recreating Kiss
Watch: Jad Hadid Slammed For Touching Akanksha Puri Inappropriately While Recreating Kiss

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri went on to create a lot of noise after they locked lips during the reality show.

Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Jad Hadid Slammed For Touching Akanksha Puri Inappropriately While Recreating Kiss | Photo Via Instagram

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri, who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, created quite a stir after they locked lips in the house. It happened during a task where Avinash Sachdev dared them to kiss for 30 seconds, and the two accepted the challenge.

After the kiss, Jad went on to say that Akanksha is a ‘bad kisser'. He was also slammed by the viewers for speaking poorly of Akanksha after the kiss.

article-image

Yet again, Jad has gained netizens' attention after he re-created the kiss with Akanksha recently. On August 16, Jad and Akanksha attended co-contestant Palak Purswani’s star-studded birthday bash in the city and posed for the paparazzi together.

Soon after, the duo gave each other kisses; however, netizens were not happy with this act, and Jad was slammed for touching Akanksha inappropriately. 

Check out the video:

A user commented, "His touch is very inappropriate, shameful." A second user said, "What he is inappropriate behaviour of touching is disrespectful act." A third user added, "He is married & has a wife & kids.. Wow." 

article-image

After Akanksha's eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, talking about Jad, she stated that the kiss was just a ‘task’ for her; however, she was not happy with Jad’s comment about the kiss. Later, the Dubai model apologized to Akansha and called her an 'amazing kisser' post-eviction from the house.

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, the duo was often seen engaging in flirtatious behaviour ever since the reality show began.

article-image

