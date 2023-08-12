WATCH Chaleya Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara To Give You Goosebumps With This Romantic Track From Jawan

King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan has offered a tantalizing sneak peek into his upcoming romantic song 'Chaleya' with Nayanthara from the eagerly anticipated film 'Jawan'.

The melodious track, set to the enchanting music of Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Farah Khan, promises to evoke profound emotions with its gentle and sweet harmonies.

The recently shared teaser showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara gracefully dancing to the soul-stirring romantic beats, sparking excitement among fans across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan hinted at the song's soothing impact on the ears, leading admirers to eagerly await the full release.

SHAH RUKH KHAN SHARES THE TEASER VIDEO

Taking to his social media platform on a Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the teaser with the caption, "The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet.#Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’ #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The song, titled 'Chaleya' in Hindi, boasts lyrics penned by Kumaar and the enchanting vocals of Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh. Variations of the song include "Hayyoda," sung by Priya and Vivek, as well as "Chalona," with lyrics by Chandrabose and sung by Adithya and Priya.

With its heartwarming lyrics echoing sentiments of love, "Ishq mein dil bana hai, ishq mein dil fana hai, Oo. Mita de ya bana de, maine tujhko chuna hai, Oo'"(my heart is in love, make me or break me but I have chosen you), the anticipation for this musical masterpiece is building. Shah Rukh Khan graces the teaser in a black and white printed shirt paired with black pants, while Nayanthara stuns in a variety of elegant dresses.

As excitement sweeps through fan communities, Instagram comments have poured in, reflecting their eagerness to witness the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

With fans cheering Shah Rukh Khan's return to his romantic roots, the comments section was brimming with anticipation.

ABOUT JAWAN

Directed by Atlee, "Jawan" features a star-studded ensemble including Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover.

The film has already treated fans to the energetic dance number 'Zinda Banda', which features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Sanya Malhotra and other talented performers.

