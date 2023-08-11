Anjali Anand Reveals THIS Common Factor Between Rohit Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

Anjali Anand |

Anjali Anand, known for acting in Karan Johar’s recently successful film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, tried her best to showcase her strength on Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, she has been eliminated from the reality show in its fourth week. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about your experience during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

I had a lot of fun and got to know a lot about myself especially when I am pushed to a corner and facing extreme fears. I enjoyed seeing myself in such situations as well seeing a new style of mine. I led myself. I didn’t allow the situation to direct me.

How was it working with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

It was wonderful! I have been a huge fan of Rohit Shetty for a year now. I love his cinema, he is the master at what he does. You have to be so good at your job that you are on the top of the niche, especially whatever you are best at.

Rohit is known to be a hard taskmaster. What are the things you have learned from him?

Rohit has been there for many years. Working in action when doing action wasn’t advanced. He has a namak in him. That is what works for him. So, as an individual he recogonises the namak that other individuals have for their craft. Like Shah Rukh Khan has that namak too. Karan Johar mein toh pura chaat masala hai! It’s not easy to be there for 25 years.

During your childhood days have you widely travelled?

Yes, I travel a lot and have travelled solo mostly in my country and outside the country. I love to travel all by myself.

You acted very well in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Patriarchy is seen all over the world. Do you think this word can be eradicated and things become normal?

After watching the film, people were inquisitive to know why didn’t Jaya Bachchan attend the wedding. She writes a letter and states, ‘Meri umar aur tajurba bahut hai ki mein apne aap ko is umar mein galt manu’. She has been conditioned that way for so long. So this shows life is not perfect. There will be some people especially from the older generation who will not change. So, we need not change them. Let them be but we can try and change our generation.

How will you avoid being typecast?

Like in the movie, my character Gayatri Randhawa says, ‘Ab bas ho gaya… maine bhi ab bol hi diya hai logon ko.’

