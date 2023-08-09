WATCH: BTS' V Makes Hearts Flutter With His Charm In Music Video 'Love Me Again'

BTS's charismatic member V has ignited excitement among fans with the release of his first-ever solo music video. In a captivating move, V dropped the MV for "Love Me Again," the initial pre-release track from his highly anticipated solo debut album, "Layover."

Unveiled at midnight KST on August 10 (Around 8:40 Pm IST), "Love Me Again" is a seductive R&B melody that beautifully accentuates V's distinct vocal tone. The music video showcases V's commanding presence as he serenades the camera within an enchanting cavern setting.

Experience the enchanting charm of V's solo debut journey by watching the music video for "Love Me Again" below!

ANOTHER TREAT FOR FANS OF BTS' V

This release is a prelude to a double treat for fans as both "Love Me Again" and V's second pre-release track, "Rainy Days," are scheduled to be launched simultaneously on August 11 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video for "Rainy Days" will also accompany its release.

Anticipation continues to build for V's forthcoming solo debut album, which will culminate in the release of the title track "Slow Dancing" and its music video on September 8 at 1 p.m. KST.

As fans eagerly await the album's complete unveiling, V's mesmerizing performance in "Love Me Again" promises a tantalizing glimpse into the artistry that's set to captivate audiences worldwide.

