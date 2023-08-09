 WATCH: BTS' V Makes Hearts Flutter With His Charm In Music Video 'Love Me Again'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: BTS' V Makes Hearts Flutter With His Charm In Music Video 'Love Me Again'

WATCH: BTS' V Makes Hearts Flutter With His Charm In Music Video 'Love Me Again'

Unveiled at midnight KST on August 10 (Around 8:40 Pm IST), "Love Me Again" is a seductive R&B melody that beautifully accentuates V's distinct vocal tone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image

BTS's charismatic member V has ignited excitement among fans with the release of his first-ever solo music video. In a captivating move, V dropped the MV for "Love Me Again," the initial pre-release track from his highly anticipated solo debut album, "Layover."

Unveiled at midnight KST on August 10 (Around 8:40 Pm IST), "Love Me Again" is a seductive R&B melody that beautifully accentuates V's distinct vocal tone. The music video showcases V's commanding presence as he serenades the camera within an enchanting cavern setting.

Read Also
BTS' V Learnt SEVEN Dance Moves In Just 5 Mins; Jungkook Says 'I Was Surprised'
article-image

Experience the enchanting charm of V's solo debut journey by watching the music video for "Love Me Again" below!

Read Also
BTS' V Unveils Solo Album 'Layover' - Release Date, Track List & More
article-image

ANOTHER TREAT FOR FANS OF BTS' V

This release is a prelude to a double treat for fans as both "Love Me Again" and V's second pre-release track, "Rainy Days," are scheduled to be launched simultaneously on August 11 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video for "Rainy Days" will also accompany its release.

Anticipation continues to build for V's forthcoming solo debut album, which will culminate in the release of the title track "Slow Dancing" and its music video on September 8 at 1 p.m. KST.

As fans eagerly await the album's complete unveiling, V's mesmerizing performance in "Love Me Again" promises a tantalizing glimpse into the artistry that's set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Read Also
BTS' V Graces Park Seo-joon's 'Concrete Utopia' Premiere With Regal Presence
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BTS' V Makes Hearts Flutter With His Charm In Music Video 'Love Me Again'

WATCH: BTS' V Makes Hearts Flutter With His Charm In Music Video 'Love Me Again'

Sushmita Sen Feels ‘Blessed’ As Daughter Renee Lent Her Voice In Taali Trailer

Sushmita Sen Feels ‘Blessed’ As Daughter Renee Lent Her Voice In Taali Trailer

Tejasswi Prakash On Dating Karan Kundrra: 'Wanted To Keep It Secret, Had No Choice’

Tejasswi Prakash On Dating Karan Kundrra: 'Wanted To Keep It Secret, Had No Choice’

Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty Shares Exciting Update; Says 'Nazar Na Lage Kisi Ki'

Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty Shares Exciting Update; Says 'Nazar Na Lage Kisi Ki'

‘Gamechanger’: Netizens Laud Rihanna After She Shares Photos Breastfeeding Son RZA Amid Second...

‘Gamechanger’: Netizens Laud Rihanna After She Shares Photos Breastfeeding Son RZA Amid Second...