WATCH: Birthday Boy Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Make FIRST Public Appearance With Newborn Daughter In Mumbai

Playback singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 20, Wednesday. And on Saturday, the couple stepped out for the first time with their little one, and the day was even more special as it was Rahul's birthday.

Rahul and Disha became proud parents to their baby girl on September 20, and soon after her birth, the new parents had taken to their social media handle to share the good news and pen a heartfelt note.

"We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well. And we are elated!" the joint statement read.

Rahul-Disha's first appearance with newborn

On Saturday afternoon, Rahul and Disha were seen stepping out of the hospital, all set to go home with their newborn daughter.

The elated parents posed for the paparazzi with the baby girl nestled in the singer's arms.

As the shutterbugs congratulated the new parents, Rahul said, "Goddess Lakshmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi. Today, it's my birthday and my baby and wife are coming home. This is the best birthday gift one can get in this world. Thank you God. Please bless our daughter."

He was also seen thanking Disha for giving him the gift of his life.

Rahul-Disha's love story

Rahul and Disha had been friends for quite a few years and it was during his stint on Bigg Boss 14 that the singer proposed the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress on national television.

The two got married in a fairytale wedding on July 16, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

It was in May 2023 that they announced their pregnancy on social media.

