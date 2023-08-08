 Mom-To-Be Disha Parmar Shares Romantic Photos With Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Fans React
Disha Parmar, who is expecting her first child with husband Rahul Vaidya, treated her followers to a heartwarming picture that's taken the internet by storm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

In recent headlines, the spotlight has been firmly on Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar due to their roles in the beloved show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'.

The popular family drama, featuring Nakuul as Ram and Disha as Priya, is set to bid adieu this week, evoking strong emotions from its devoted audience.

Scheduled to conclude on August 11, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3' has already wrapped up its filming, leaving the entire cast with a mixture of emotions.

As fans immerse themselves in the final week of this cherished series, Disha Parmar, who is expecting her first child with husband Rahul Vaidya, treated her followers to a heartwarming picture that's taken the internet by storm.

article-image

MOM-RO-BE DISHA GOES ROMANTIC WITH HUSBAND RAHUL VAIDYA

Currently enjoying a brief getaway, Disha has been offering glimpses into her vacation, keeping her fans intrigued.

On her Instagram, she shared tender snapshots with Rahul, capturing a moment where he lovingly kisses the soon-to-be mother as they snapped a selfie. Accompanying the image was a simple caption: "प्यार" (love).

While fans showered the couple with adoration for the adorable photos, it was Nakuul Mehta's reaction that drew special attention. Disha's co-star from 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3', Nakuul, was one of the first to express his appreciation by liking the post.

article-image

DISHA'S PREGNANCY HAS 'BADE ACCHE LAGTE HAIN' CONNECT

Regarding the conclusion of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3', the show was designed as a finite series from its inception. Moreover, Disha Parmar's pregnancy played a pivotal role in the show's culmination, as the actress is preparing for a maternity break in the near future.

Anticipating the arrival of her baby in October this year, Disha's pregnancy marks a joyous milestone. Coincidentally, the show's ending aligns with this happy note, as Ram and Priya onscreen will also be welcoming their second child.

article-image

