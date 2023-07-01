Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump At Dinner Date With Rahul Vaidya

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023

Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date on Friday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two were clicked outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rahul kept it casual in an orange t-shirt and jeans, complete with a denim jacket

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Disha, on the other hand, flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Disha's pregnancy glow is evident in the photos that have gone viral

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rahul held Disha close as they made their way towards the restaurant

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They also smiled for the paps who congratulated the couple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It was in May that Disha and Rahul announced that they were all set to welcome their first child

Photo by Varinder Chawla

"Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!" they had captioned the announcement picture

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Abdu Rozik Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check Photos
Find out More