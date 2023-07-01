Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump At Dinner Date With Rahul Vaidya

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date on Friday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two were clicked outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rahul kept it casual in an orange t-shirt and jeans, complete with a denim jacket
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Disha, on the other hand, flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Disha's pregnancy glow is evident in the photos that have gone viral
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rahul held Disha close as they made their way towards the restaurant
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They also smiled for the paps who congratulated the couple
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It was in May that Disha and Rahul announced that they were all set to welcome their first child
Photo by Varinder Chawla
"Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!" they had captioned the announcement picture
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!