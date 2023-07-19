Pregnant Disha Parmar Enjoys Pool Day In Red Monokini, Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photo

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar is currently enjoying a vacation with singer-husband Rahul Vaidya in Goa. The actress has been sharing pictures on social media to give a glimpse of their holiday.

On Wednesday, Disha shared a picture in which she is seen sitting near a pool in red monokini. She could be seen flaunting her baby bump in the candid picture. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the photo.

"One splash at a time," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Disha and Rahul celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 17. To mark the special occasion and also their babymoon, the popular celebrity couple jetted off to Goa.

In May 2023, Disha and Rahul announced their pregnancy on social media.

Rahul and Disha's love story

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14.

After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'.

Read Also Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump At Dinner Date With Rahul Vaidya

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)