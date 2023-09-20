Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Blessed With Baby Girl Two Years After Wedding: 'We Are Elated'

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar were blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday (September 20). The new parents shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

"We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well," Rahul captioned his post.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also thanked Disha's gynecologist as well as the hospital authorities for the "best delivery experience."

"We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! 😃😃😃😃🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳👶👶👶👶❤️❤️❤️ pls bless the baby," the caption of their post further read.

Soon after the couple shared the news, several celebrities like Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, Harshdeep Kaur, Shefali Bagga and others, congratulated them.

Disha and Rahul celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 17. To mark the special occasion and also their babymoon, the popular celebrity couple had jetted off to Goa.

In May 2023, Disha and Rahul announced their pregnancy on social media with an adorable post.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to Disha during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

The actress gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the TV serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Idol'.

