Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya Celebrate Baby Shower With Friends & Family: SEE PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya organised a delightful baby shower on August 24, surrounded by close friends and family.
The event was a heartwarming gathering, attended by their loved ones who joined in the celebration of the upcoming addition to their family.
Disha Parmar wore a stunning lilac off-shoulder pleated dress, while Rahul Vaidya donned a white and orange printed T-shirt paired with white pants.
The couple posed for paparazzi, radiating happiness and excitement as they embraced the festivities.
Disha took to Instagram to express her gratitude, thanking her friends and family for making the night so special. She shared her joy, "Celebrating our ðŸ‘¶ðŸ» with just the close friends & Family and having the best time."
Games and activities filled the air, as Disha shared glimpses of the playful moments that unfolded during the baby shower.
Disha and Rahul danced and enjoyed the evening, sharing their joy with their cherished ones
Recently, Disha flaunted her baby bump, and Rahul expressed his excitement, referring to their unborn child as 'my babies'.
Some pictures with family and friends.
And the cake is huge!
For the unversed, Disha was recently seen in the third series of "Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3" alongside her co-star and friend Nakuul Mehta.
She wrapped up shooting for the third season of the show, promising a satisfying and happy ending.
