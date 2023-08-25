Top Actors Who Never Bagged National Awards: Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
While the Indian National Awards honour excellence in cinema, some of Bollywood biggies remain surprisingly absent from the recipient list, despite their immense popularity. Check out some of them:
Shah Rukh Khan: Widely known as the 'Badshaah' of Bollywood, SRK has captivated audiences worldwide with his charismatic performances. Despite his numerous accolades, including Filmfare Awards, he's yet to clinch a National Award for his acting prowess.
Aamir Khan: The Bollywood perfectionist has left an indelible mark with his transformative roles and contributions as an actor, producer, and director. Although he's celebrated globally, a National Award for acting has remained elusive.
Rani Mukerji: Renowned for her intense portrayals and powerful performances, Rani Mukerji has earned a special place in Bollywood. Her performances in films like Black and No One Killed Jessica have been acclaimed, but the National Award has remained beyond her grasp.
Hrithik Roshan: With his striking looks and versatile acting skills, Hrithik Roshan has won hearts in various film genres. From his debut in "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" to his recent portrayal in "Super 30," Hrithik's acting finesse has yet to secure him a National Award.
Salman Khan: Despite his enviable fan following and impactful roles, the National Award has eluded Salman Khan. His acting repertoire hasn't yet been recognized at the highest national level.
Deepika Padukone: Renowned for her exceptional acting prowess and diverse roles, Deepika Padukone has yet to make her mark at the National Awards, despite having garnered global recognition.
Ranbir Kapoor: Known for his versatility and nuanced performances, Ranbir Kapoor's absence from the list of National Award winners has raised eyebrows. His contributions to Indian cinema remain unacknowledged on this prestigious platform.
Sadly, 'Bebo' Kareena Kapoor Khan also makes it to the list.
