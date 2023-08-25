Actors With Most National Award Wins: Amitabh Bachchan To Kangana Ranaut

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
The National Film Awards, a hallmark of Indian cinema, honour artistic and technical brilliance across languages in the country. These awards, bestowed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Directorate of Film Festivals, recognize outstanding films released in the preceding year. Here’s a look at actors with multiple national award winnings:
Amitabh Bachchan's Triumphs: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan claims four National Awards for Best Actor in Agneepath (1990), Black (2005), Paa (2009), and Pink (2016).
Kamal Haasan's excellence is celebrated with three Best Actor National Awards for Moondram Pirai (1982), Nayakan (1987), and Indian (1996). He adds another as a producer for Best Feature Film in Tamil with Thevar Magan (1992).
With four national awards to her honour, Kangana won two for Queen & Tanu Weds Manu in the same year. she letter added two more in her list with Manikarnika and Panga.
Versatile actress Shabana Azmi clinches five National Awards for Best Actress, showcasing her brilliance in Ankur (1974), Arth (1982), Khandhar (1983), Paar (1984), and Godmother (1998).
Dhanush, an accomplished artist, scores two Best Actor National Awards for Aadukalam (2010) and Asuran (2019). He secures another as a producer for Best Children’s Film with Kaaka Muttai (2014).
Mammootty claims three Best Actor National Awards for his remarkable portrayals in Mathilukal (1989), Vidheyan (1993), and Ponthan Mada (1993).
Tabu: She has won two National Awards for Best Actress for her roles in Maachis (1996) and Chandni Bar (2001).
