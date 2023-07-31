WATCH: Bipasha Basu Shares A Glimpse Of Fun-Filled Goa Vacation With Husband Karan Singh Grover & Daughter Devi

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently gave fans a sneak peek into her recent escapade to Goa, showcasing an enchanting holiday filled with picturesque views, playful moments, and adorable family time.

The video captures precious throwback clips of Bipasha, her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi, cherishing the monsoon beauty of Goa.

EVERYTHING THEY DID AT THEIR GOA TRIP

The trio's adventures commenced with a heartwarming celebration of Devi's eighth-month milestone during the trip. The celebratory cake adorned with a milk bottle topper added a colourful touch to the joyous occasion.

Amidst lush greenery and the serenity of nature, Bipasha, Karan, and Devi embarked on numerous fun-filled activities.

The video showcases glimpses of the family cycling, lounging by a private swimming pool, and taking peaceful strolls. Bipasha's love for kaftans shined through as she effortlessly donned various colors and styles during their holiday.

The fans couldn't help but shower the video with love and admiration. Praises poured in for the doting mom, with fans expressing their awe at Bipasha's parenting and her radiant personality. Many admirers complimented the actress on her stunning kaftan collection, especially a captivating white one that caught their attention.

MORE ABOUT THE B-TOWN COUPLE

Bipasha previously teased her followers with glimpses of their Goa vacation, describing it as a perfect concoction of delectable food, breathtaking views, soul-stirring music, warm hospitality, and an ambiance filled with love and joy.

The actress' enthusiasm and genuine affection for her family shone through, making the vacation an unforgettable experience.

Bipasha and Karan, who have been happily married for six years, welcomed their bundle of joy, Devi, on November 12 last year. As they continue to create cherished memories as a family, fans eagerly await Karan Singh Grover's upcoming project, Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

