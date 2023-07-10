Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Go Out With Daughter Devi, Request Paps ‘Baby Ka Photo Mat lo’ (WATCH)

Bollywood Couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted in the city as they were ready to fly out of Mumbai with their little daughter Devi for the very first time.

Many photo and pictures of them were shared online as they headed for their vacation.

BIPASHA RESTRICS CLICKING PHOTOS OF DEVI

In a now viral video shared by photo-journalist Manav Manglani, you can see them arriving at the Mumbai airport while paparazzi take their photos.

While the actress was dressed in a printed colourful outfit, her husband Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in all casuals - black tees, pants and white sneakers. He was also wearing a neon green cap. On the other hand, their daughter Devi wore a beautiful pink outfit with a matching headband.

Bipasha, who was holding her baby, quickly covered her face before posing for pictures.

She the made a humble request, “Baby ka photo mat lo haan. (Dont click baby’s photos ok)”

For the unversed, the couple had revealed their baby’s face on social media in April.

The couple also met actor Anupam Kher at the airport and were seen having a close conversation.

KARAN SINGH GROVER’S WORK FRONT

As per reports, Karan Singh Grover is all set to appear in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller movie ‘Fighter’ led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It is expected to enter theatres next year on 25 January, 2024.