Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Their Daughter Devi's Mukhe Bhaat Ceremony: SEE PHOTOS

Leading B-town couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who turned parents to their beautiful daughter Devi, celebrated her 'Mukhe Bhaat' or Annaprashan ceremony, which as per Bengali Hindu traditions state that the baby can consume solid foods. See more pictures ahead from the couple's intimate celebration with family and friends. The couple pose here with their gynac, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu
With friends Dipannita Sharma, hairstylist Kaushal and Neelu Ignatius
Devi gets her first bite from her maternal grandmother
With long-time friends fashion designer Rocky S and fitness coach Deanne Pandey
With friends Mamta Anand, wife of Basu's Bachna Ae Haseeno director Siddharth Anand, Shyamli Arora and Preeta Sukhtankar
With Devi's favourite uncle Pasha Khan
With Mamta again
Devi gets another bite fed by her maternal grandfather
That's a perfect groupfie. Wonder why is Karan looking so grumpy?
With costume designer Binal Shah
With friends Billy Manik and Rhea Chablani
Devi with her favourite human, her dad
Bipasha's sister Soni and her family pose for a picture with the beautiful baby
