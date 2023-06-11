Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Their Daughter Devi's Mukhe Bhaat Ceremony: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023

Leading B-town couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who turned parents to their beautiful daughter Devi, celebrated her 'Mukhe Bhaat' or Annaprashan ceremony, which as per Bengali Hindu traditions state that the baby can consume solid foods. See more pictures ahead from the couple's intimate celebration with family and friends. The couple pose here with their gynac, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu

With friends Dipannita Sharma, hairstylist Kaushal and Neelu Ignatius

Devi gets her first bite from her maternal grandmother

With long-time friends fashion designer Rocky S and fitness coach Deanne Pandey

With friends Mamta Anand, wife of Basu's Bachna Ae Haseeno director Siddharth Anand, Shyamli Arora and Preeta Sukhtankar

With Devi's favourite uncle Pasha Khan

With Mamta again

Devi gets another bite fed by her maternal grandfather

That's a perfect groupfie. Wonder why is Karan looking so grumpy?

With costume designer Binal Shah

With friends Billy Manik and Rhea Chablani

Devi with her favourite human, her dad

Bipasha's sister Soni and her family pose for a picture with the beautiful baby

