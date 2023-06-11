Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Their Daughter Devi's Mukhe Bhaat Ceremony: SEE PHOTOS

Leading B-town couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who turned parents to their beautiful daughter Devi, celebrated her 'Mukhe Bhaat' or Annaprashan ceremony, which as per Bengali Hindu traditions state that the baby can consume solid foods. See more pictures ahead from the couple's intimate celebration with family and friends. The couple pose here with their gynac, Dr. Ranjana Dhanu

Instagram