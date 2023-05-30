Bipasha Baru, Karan Singh Grover buy Audi Q7 worth ₹1 crore for their 6-month old baby Devi Basu (WATCH)

Actress Bipasha Basu, along with her husband KAran Singh Grover, bought a swanky new car, the "Audi Q7," worth Rs. 1 crore. The couple who recently welcomed their baby girl, Devi Basu, are having a fun time with their newborn.

While they shared this good news in November last year, the duo had another surprise as their baby turned 6 months old recently. While they were seen celebrating her 6-month birthday together, Bipasha and Karan now gave a glimpse of their brand new car, the 2023 Audi Q7 SUV, calling it their daughter’s ‘new ride’.

Bipasha shares a video on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared a clip unveiling the new addition to their family, a brand new Audi car. In the clip, they can be seen pulling the cover off of their new Audi Q7 SUV and cutting a card with their photo on it.

Check out Bipasha’s post here:

As soon as she shared the post, users on the internet began congratulating her in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Congratulations Devi and Her Parents!" 👏🏻👏🏻" Another user commented, "Both are looking so cute." Several users flooded the comment box with heart and clap emojis, cheering for the couple.

While the exact variant of their car isn’t known, we can observe the classy shade of white in their new Audi Q7 SUV. It has a sleek and dynamic exterior design, LED headlights, and a bold front grille. In other words, it’s a perfect combination of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.

Talking about Bipasha and Karan, the couple who fell for each other on the sets of their film, Alone, got hitched in a court marriage on April 28, 2016. They also had a proper marriage ritual later as per Bengali traditions on April 30.