Bipasha Basu wishing hubby Karan Singh Grover on their 7th wedding anniversary will melt your heart (WATCH)

B-town’s Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu celebrated her 7th marriage anniversary along with hubby Karan Singh Grover today.

The couple who fell for each other on the sets of their film, Alone, got hitched in a court marriage on April 28, 2016. They also had a proper marriage ritual later as per Bengali traditions on April 30.

To mark the special day, Bipasha took to her Instagram to share a throwback video from their court marriage.

Bipasha shares an emotional clip

In the video, the couple looked incredibly happy, and Bipasha was seen getting emotional on her wedding day. She was dressed in a pastel pink saree and accessorized with a layered necklace, while Karan looked dapper in a white bandh gala.

Expressing her love for her ‘soulmate’, Bipasha wrote a sweet note alongside the video. “This happened 7 years back.The day when we both did our official signing and became husband-wife. It was the best thing that happened to me…Married my soulmate @iamksgofficial. Luv you forever and ever #monkeylove #7thweddinganniversary #soulmate #myheart #mylife.”

The couple's friends and colleagues from the industry showered them with love and best wishes in the comments section. Celebrities like Deanne Pandey, Shamita Shetty, Nandita Mahtani, and Arti Singh congratulated the couple on their anniversary.

The couple welcomed their baby girl last year

Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Devi. Bipasha and Karan announced her birth on social media, saying, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. Our love’s physical manifestation and Ma’s blessing are now here & she is divine.”

Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, and their fans are eagerly waiting for them to share more updates about their anniversary celebrations.