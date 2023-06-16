Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Hide 7-Month-Old Daughter Devi's Face From Paps

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

Actors and power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted in Mumbai with their newborn baby girl on Friday

Photos by Manav Manglani

The were snapped by paparazzi with Devi outside a clinic in Juhu

Soon after Bipasha stepped out of her car, she was seen hiding her daughter's face from the paps

The couple did not pose for paparazzi and walked straight towards the clinic

While Bipasha was seen wearing a co-ord set, Karan was spotted in blue jeans and printed blue shirt

Bipasha and Karan fell for each other on the sets of Alone and got hitched in 2016. They were blessed with a baby girl in November 2022

