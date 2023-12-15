WATCH: Ahead Of Fighter Release, Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings Of Lord Venkateswara In Tirumala |

Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her upcoming aerial action thriller 'Fighter', on Thursday evening arrived in Tirumala with her sister Anisha to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Several videos and pictures of Deepika surfaced on social media in which she can be seen arriving at Tirumala with her sister Anisha.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Tirumala this evening, to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Her sister and professional golfer Anisha Padukone was also with her. pic.twitter.com/o1x6g9dLG5 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Deepika wore a black co-ord set and kept her tied in a messy bun.

Deepika on Friday morning will offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.

The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Coming to her film, 'Fighter', building the anticipation of the fans even more, the makers are all set to unveil the first song of the film 'Sher Khul Gaye'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Hrithik Roshan treated fans to the teaser of the song and captioned it, "Let's get this party started! #SherKhulGaye SONG OUT TOMORROW." The party anthem will be out on December 15 (Friday).

'Sher Khul Gaye', the first song from Fighter, is touted to switch on the party mood with Hrithik and Deepika bringing some incredible dance moves.

Hrithik and Deepika are seen setting the dance floor on fire.

And teaser is indeed enough to raise our excitement to witness a perfect party dance number from 'Fighter'.

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Actor Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Super Looking forward..." One of the users wrote, "I'm feeling Bang Bang wibes." Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.