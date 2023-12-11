Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: Celebrity-Inspired Sleek Hairstyles

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 11, 2023
Sleek hairstyles are officially back and trending. From Nora Fatehi and Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna, Bollywood actresses will inspire you to ace this trend.
Kriti Sanon wore a black tie midi dress and kept her hair in a sleek side partition with an outward turn at the end.
Ananya Panday styled her in a wet sleek look as she stunned in a brown sequin dress.
Alia Bhatt wore a black cutout dress and kept her hair slicked back into a ponytail with a center parting.
Deepika Padukone is known for her sleek hairstyles and is often seen in a classic swept-back hairbun.
Rashmika Mandanna opted for a sleek low bun with her stunning saree.
Sonam Kapoor picked a saree inspired black gown and wore a sleek braided updo to complete her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a strapless dress and for her hair, kept it in a sleek ponytail.
