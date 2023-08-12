'Warmed My Heart': Gal Gadot Praises Barbie Margot Robbie For THIS Reason

Hert of Strone star Gal Gadot has shared her heartfelt response to being Margot Robbie's initial consideration for the coveted role in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster movie, 'Barbie'.

As the film attains global box office glory, crossing the remarkable $1 billion milestone, the backstory of casting choices adds a layer of intrigue to the already captivating narrative.

Robbie's 'Barbie' venture has undoubtedly amazed the audiences worldwide, contributing to its remarkable box office achievement. However, a little-known detail has come to light that Gal Gadot, known for her roles as a fierce and empowering icon, was initially considered for the role now brought to life by Margot Robbie.

GAL GADOT PRAISES MARGOT ROBBIE

When asked about Margot Robbie's initial consideration of her for the Barbie role, Gal Gadot expressed her admiration for the talented actress. In a candid conversation ahead of the release of her latest Netflix film 'Heart of Stone', Gadot told a magazine brand, "I adore Margot. She is one of those women who you just want to be friends with... She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched by her comments. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

ABOUT THE 'BARBIE' MOVIE

The captivating 'Barbie' movie stars Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the titular roles of Barbie and Ken. A star-studded ensemble further enhances the film's appeal, featuring prominent names such as America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, and others.

The film's premise introduces an intriguing journey of self-discovery for the iconic dolls as they navigate the transition from their utopian world to reality.

ABOUT GAL GADOT'S 'HEART OF STONE'

Gal Gadot is leading the recently released Netflix action thriller 'Heart of Stone', which also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actress Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release on August 11.

Speaking about her experience working with Alia, Gadot praised the Indian star's readiness for the American market, saying, "Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her."