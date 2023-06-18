Heart Of Stone Trailer: Alia Bhatt Plays Villain Keya In Her First-Ever Hollywood Film With Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

The wait is finally over as the makers of Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot-starrer Heart Of Stone officially shared the trailer of the film. Directed by Tom Harper, Alia's first-ever Hollywood film also stars Jamie Dornan in the lead role. The much-awaited trailer was launched at Netflix event Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

The trailer reveals the role of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organisation that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Alia is seen packing some serious punches in the film, and the fact that the actress shot most of the action scenes while being pregnant has only contributed to the audience's excitement to watch her in the film.

Alia's glimpses in the action-packed and intriguing trailer left desi fans excited. "Alia Bhatt as a villian? I did not see this coming, very excited to see her," a user commented.

"Gal Gadot!!Always nailing in her roles! And Alia... The villain!! Oh my God, so excited!! Also loving her cool cazz kid type of look," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Alia as the villain??? So excited 🔥🔥🔥"

"Alia as a villain...my dreams come trueee ♥️ I love You Alia," wrote another fan.

In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

Helmed by Tom Harper, the film is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11. Interestingly, it will clash with Alia's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.