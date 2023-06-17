Alia Bhatt Is A Jet-Lagged Barbie In Latest Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Hollywood debut with the film, 'Heart Of Stone'
The actress is currently in Brazil for the Netflix Tudum event
New posters and information about 'Heart Of Stone' will be unveiled at the event
Alia was a total pop of colour in Sao Paolo as she dressed up in a bubblegum pink outfit for the Tudum event
She dropped a slew of pictures of her Instagram which showed her many moods
"This barbie is jet lagged," she captioned her post
'Heart Of Stone' is headed straight for an OTT release on Netflix on August 11
The film is headlined by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan
Alia flashed her million-dollar dimpled smile as she got ready for the Tudum event
Her fans cannot wait to see the actress packing some serious punches in 'Heart Of Stone'
