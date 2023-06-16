Saif Ali Khan With Sons Ibrahim & Taimur At Adipurush Screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Actor Saif Ali Khan was papped recently in Mumbai at the screenings of his just released film Adipurush.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
He donned a casual look with ble jeans - tee and sun glasses.
He essays the character of Ravana (Lankesh) in this movie.
Saif's sons also accompanied him to watch Adipurush.
Ibrahim made an appearance wearing a hoodie from Aryan Khan's clothing collection D' Yavol.
He was seen posing for the cameras as paps chicked his photos.
Little Taimur was also present at the screening to watch his father's film.
Adipurush released today in theatres with the film gaining mixed response from the critics and viewers alike.
Thanks For Reading!