THESE Viral Adipurush Memes Will Certainly Make You Go LOL

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

Ever since the release of Prabhas starrer Adipurush this morning, the film has created ruckus on the internet, getting mixed reviews. We bring you some memes from internet that will make you go LOL:

Hanuman Ji on special seat regret watching Adipurush...Somebody plz stop it fellas!

Gen-Z Ravan with Gen-Z hairstyle like Virat Kohli

Om Raut's Reaction after Watching Prabhas in Adipursh

The OG Ravan terrified after watching Lankesh aka Saif Ali Khan

Surprise..Surprise..Surprise! Meet Jesus in Adipurush

OG Ramayan Maker in shock after watcing Adipurush

Went to watch Adipurush... They Just met Pushpa!

