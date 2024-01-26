Vijay Sethupathi To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor As Vibhishana In Ramayana?

Vijay Sethupathi has been basking in the success of Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif in the lead. A latest report states that the actor has been roped in to play Ravana’s brother, Vibhishana, in Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, director of Ramayana Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi. "He took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film,” added the source.

However, Vijay is yet to sign and is figuring out the logistics and financials with the team of Ramayana.

Meanwhile, in the Ramayana, Ranbir has been cast as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Yash is set to play the role of Ravan. The film is set to go on the floor in March 2024.

Reportedly, earlier, the makers of Ramayana approached Bobby Deol for the part of KumbhKaran; however, the actor declined the offer as he was not willing to pay a negative force in a film that his brother, Sunny Deol, was getting discussed for a positive and divine role.