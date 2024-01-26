 Vijay Sethupathi To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor As Vibhishana In Ramayana?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVijay Sethupathi To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor As Vibhishana In Ramayana?

Vijay Sethupathi To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor As Vibhishana In Ramayana?

It has been reported that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana in Ramayana.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Vijay Sethupathi has been basking in the success of Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif in the lead. A latest report states that the actor has been roped in to play Ravana’s brother, Vibhishana, in Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, director of Ramayana Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi. "He took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film,” added the source.

Read Also
Vijay Sethupathi Was 'Shattered' When Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Was Sent To Oscars Instead Of Super...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Wears Ramayana-Inspired Silk Saree For Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony
article-image

However, Vijay is yet to sign and is figuring out the logistics and financials with the team of Ramayana.

Meanwhile, in the Ramayana, Ranbir has been cast as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Yash is set to play the role of Ravan. The film is set to go on the floor in March 2024.

Read Also
Sunny Deol As Hanuman, Bobby Deol As Kumbhkaran In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know
article-image

Reportedly, earlier, the makers of Ramayana approached Bobby Deol for the part of KumbhKaran; however, the actor declined the offer as he was not willing to pay a negative force in a film that his brother, Sunny Deol, was getting discussed for a positive and divine role.

Read Also
Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Being Body Shamed: 'I Get Really Conscious, Try To Avoid Attending Events'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikhil Dwivedi's Film On India's Maritime War Operation To Go On Floors In...

Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikhil Dwivedi's Film On India's Maritime War Operation To Go On Floors In...

Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: 8 Times The Actress Redefined Hotness

Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: 8 Times The Actress Redefined Hotness

9 Major Highlights Of Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita-Vicky's Ugly Fights To Munawar-Ayesha's Relationship...

9 Major Highlights Of Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita-Vicky's Ugly Fights To Munawar-Ayesha's Relationship...

Vijay Sethupathi To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor As Vibhishana In Ramayana?

Vijay Sethupathi To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor As Vibhishana In Ramayana?

Urvashi Rautela Goes Ethnic As She Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela Goes Ethnic As She Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai