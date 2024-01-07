 Vijay Sethupathi Was 'Shattered' When Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Was Sent To Oscars Instead Of Super Deluxe: 'It Was Politics'
Vijay Sethupathi expressed his disappointment that Super Deluxe was not chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars in 2019.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. In a recent interview with the media, the actor expressed disappointment at how his 2019 film Super Deluxe was not chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars in 2019, but Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy was sent instead.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Vijay said that it was heartbreaking for him and the team of Super Deluxe. "I was shattered, but it’s politics. We know that something happened. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I were not in that film, I would’ve wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between, and I don’t want to talk about that. It’s unnecessary," he concluded.

Super Deluxe also starred Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Sethupathi played the role of a transgender woman. The film received positive reviews from critics, and netizens also lauded Vijay's performance in the film.

Speaking of Merry Christmas, it is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. Earlier, he starred in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, in which the actor played the role of Kaalie Gaikwad.

Apart from this, Vijay has Viduthalai Part 2 and Maharaja in his pipeline.

