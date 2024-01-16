 Sunny Deol As Hanuman, Bobby Deol As Kumbhkaran In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know
The upcoming version of Ramayan is set to see Ranbir Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram, and Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Sita

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Actor Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his film Animal, which propelled him to overnight success. Offers have now been pouring in for the actor, and amidst that, a new report has surfaced online according to which Bobby has been offered to play the role of Kumbhkaran in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayan.

While the film has not been officially announced by the makers yet, Nitesh Tiwari seems to have decided to pull off the biggest casting coup in the recent times.

The upcoming version of Ramayan is set to see Ranbir Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Sita, while the character of the demon king Ravana will be played by KGF star Yash.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol in Ramayan?

Several other names have also been approached for the film, with Bobby being the one for Kumbhkaran. However, as per reports, the actor is yet to sign the dotted lines for the same, and he has not readily accepted the offer.

Whether Bobby will get on board Ramayan or not is expected to be confirmed in the next couple of months.

Not just Bobby, but several reports have been doing the rounds that Sunny Deol, who is revelling in the success of Gadar 2, might be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan. The reports stated that not just Tiwari, but Ranbir too is really excited and keen on getting Sunny on board to play Lord Hanuman.

If reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks with actress Lara Dutta to play the role of Princess Kaikeyi in Ramayan. An official confirmation is awaited on the same.

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

The Ramayan, which will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is expected to go on floors by March or April this year. Reportedly, workshops for the film have already begun, and Ranbir was recently spotted sporting a clean-shaven and lean look, which left his fans all the more excited to see him play Lord Ram on screen.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the film, but she had to back out in the last minute due to prior commitments. It was then that Sai Pallavi was got on board, and if the reports are true, then the film will mark her grand Bollywood debut.

There were also reports that Agastya Nanda was approached to play the role of Laxman in Ramayan, but he turned it down as he did not wish to play the second fiddle to Ranbir at a time when he is just starting off his career.

