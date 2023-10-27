Sunny Deol To Charge ₹45 Crore To Play Lord Hanuman In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: Report |

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of his film Gadar 2, was reportedly in talks to play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. It is now believed that the superstar will be charging a whopping amount to essay the role. While Sunny is being offered around Rs 75 crore for projects, he has discounted to Rs 45 crore for Ramayan.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan is said to be an epic mythological drama. Touted to be a magnum opus, an industry source informed, "Ramayan is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors in the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year."

Besides Sunny, the film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan.

Ramayan will be made on a massive scale, with some never-before-seen high-octane visuals. With state-of-the-art equipment, techniques, and effects implemented, the film is being undertaken by the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh. A grand VFX team and mega sets are being created to build the world of this film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Aamir Khan's production venture Lahore, 1947 which will feature him in the lead role. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

