Sunny Deol Birthday: Gadar Star's Rumoured Affairs, From Dimple Kapadia To Amrita Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 66th birthday on October 19 amid the success of his blockbuster film Gadar 2
Sunny Deol was among the most successful actors in 1990s. Besides his professional life, the actor used to make headlines for his personal life and alleged affairs with his co-actresses
Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh reportedly fell in love during the shoot of their film Betab. They wanted to get married but the actress' mother was against their relationship
Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia worked together in several films and it was reported that they were madly in love with each other. A few years back, their video from London also surfaced in which they were sitting close to each other
Reports of Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri's affair surfaced during the shoot of Damini. They did a lot of superhit films together
Media reports have stated that Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon came close during the shoot of Ziddi and Shatriya. However, their affair didn’t last long
The actor tied the knot with Pooja Deol in 1984, just a year after the release of his first Bollywood film
