Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Photos That Prove Gadar 2 Actor's Love For Mountains

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turns 66 on October 19. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some photos from his Instagram feed that prove his love for mountains
The Gadar actor often takes break from his work and goes to the hills. He also treats his fans and social media followers with glimpses from his trip
Some of the photos on his social media accounts are a proof that the actor loves to travel and explore new places across the country
Sunny Deol also owns a stunning vacation house which is located in the picturesque hill station of Manali, Himachal Pradesh
It serves as the perfect vacation destination and a getaway home for the actor
The actor often goes to the mountains with his friends. In fact, a couple of years back, he had shared pictures with his pals as they celebrated 50 years of their friendship
The actor also often celebrates Christmas and New Year in the mountains with friends and family members
The actor makes sure to pose against the scenic backdrop of snow-capped mountains and dish out major travel goals
In 2017, Sunny Deol had shot major portions of his son Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in Manali. The 66-year-old actor had directed the film
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster film Gadar 2
He will next be seen in Baap alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty
