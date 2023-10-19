Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: Photos That Prove Gadar 2 Actor's Love For Mountains

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turns 66 on October 19. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some photos from his Instagram feed that prove his love for mountains

The Gadar actor often takes break from his work and goes to the hills. He also treats his fans and social media followers with glimpses from his trip

Some of the photos on his social media accounts are a proof that the actor loves to travel and explore new places across the country

Sunny Deol also owns a stunning vacation house which is located in the picturesque hill station of Manali, Himachal Pradesh

It serves as the perfect vacation destination and a getaway home for the actor

The actor often goes to the mountains with his friends. In fact, a couple of years back, he had shared pictures with his pals as they celebrated 50 years of their friendship

The actor also often celebrates Christmas and New Year in the mountains with friends and family members

The actor makes sure to pose against the scenic backdrop of snow-capped mountains and dish out major travel goals

In 2017, Sunny Deol had shot major portions of his son Karan Deol's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in Manali. The 66-year-old actor had directed the film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster film Gadar 2

He will next be seen in Baap alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty

