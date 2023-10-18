Hema Malini Shares UNSEEN Photos From 75th Birthday Bash In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2023
On October 16, Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday with a grand bash in Mumbai
The Dream Girl shared adorable inside photos from the celebration on her social media handle
The birthday party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood
Hema's BFF Rekha was seen gracing the party and the two even grooved to 70s and 80s chartbusters
Salman was all smiles as he clicked a cute picture with Hema
Hema and Dharmendra posed with the new-age 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana
Rani Mukerji was a sight to behold as she posed with Hema
A frame worth a million bucks! Hema Malini partied with Rashmi Thackeray, Vidya Balan, Jaya Bachchan and Esha Deol
Vidya was also seen sharing a cute moment with Dharmendra
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis also marked her attendance at the birthday bash
Hema Malini posed with the evergreen Jitendra, with Tusshar and Esha next to them
The birthday girl clicked a glam photo with Shilpa Shetty, Shamita and their mother
