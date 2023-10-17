Inside Dream Girl Hema Malini's 75th Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Bollywood Dream Girl Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on October 16. Her daughter, actress Esha Deol hosted a grand birthday bash for the veteran actress in Mumbai. The bash was attended by several B-Town celebrities
Hema Malini cut a huge three-tier on stage in the presence of actor-husband Dharmendra and other family members
Hema Malini also grooved to some of her popular songs on stage. Several pictures and videos of the veteran star have surfaced on social media
Legendary actresses Hema Malini and Rekha shared some heartwarming moments during the bash and proved their friendship is timeless
Both the actresses looked gorgeous in sarees
Actors Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff also joined Hema Malini for the grand celebration
Anupam Kher shared an inside photo with Hema Malini and called her "graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry"
Anupam Kher also said that the party "the most enjoyable evenings, full of music, fun and nostalgia"
Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Hema Malini on Instagram to wish her. Then photo also features Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty
Madhuri Dixit attended the bash with husband Dr Sriram Nene
Madhuri looked gorgeous in a violet sequin saree and sleeveless blouse. She was all smiles as she posed with Hema Malini
Thanks For Reading!