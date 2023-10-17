Hema Malini 75th Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji Party Together

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Veteran actress Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on Monday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The OG Dream Girl turned 75 and she made sure to celebrate the milestone with great pomp and show, surrounded by friends and family
Hema was seen cutting her birthday cake with daughters Esha deol and Ahana Deol
The love of Hema's life, veteran actor Dharmendra, was also seen attending the birthday bash
Actress Juhi Chawla was seen posing with with the birthday girl
They even shared a cute moment as Juhi fed cake to Hema
Among the first ones to arrive at the birthday bash was none other than superstar Salman Khan
Jaya Bachchan was all smiles for the paps as she posed with former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Rashmi Thackeray
Rekha looked like a million bucks as she arrived at the event and posed with the gorgous Vidya Balan
Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a sequined dual-tone pink saree and made everyone's hearts go dhak dhak!
The paps captured one of the most iconic frames at the birthday bash, wherein Madhuri, Rani Mukerji and Rekha posed together
On-screen 'Dream Girl' aka Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an all-black fit
Anupam Kher was his usual jolly self as he arrived at the bash
Raveena Tandon looked chic in an ivory co-ord set
Rakesh Rosha, Jitendra and Tusshar Kapoor arrived at the party together
Rajkummar Rao too went for the safe all-black look
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty marked their attendance at the party with their mother
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta also made an appearance at the party
Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada walked in with gifts and his trademark sapling to wish Hema Malini
Singer Alka Yagnik made a rare appearance at the party