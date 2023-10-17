Hema Malini 75th Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji Party Together

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023

Veteran actress Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on Monday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The OG Dream Girl turned 75 and she made sure to celebrate the milestone with great pomp and show, surrounded by friends and family

Hema was seen cutting her birthday cake with daughters Esha deol and Ahana Deol

The love of Hema's life, veteran actor Dharmendra, was also seen attending the birthday bash

Actress Juhi Chawla was seen posing with with the birthday girl

They even shared a cute moment as Juhi fed cake to Hema

Among the first ones to arrive at the birthday bash was none other than superstar Salman Khan

Jaya Bachchan was all smiles for the paps as she posed with former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Rashmi Thackeray

Rekha looked like a million bucks as she arrived at the event and posed with the gorgous Vidya Balan

Madhuri Dixit dazzled in a sequined dual-tone pink saree and made everyone's hearts go dhak dhak!

The paps captured one of the most iconic frames at the birthday bash, wherein Madhuri, Rani Mukerji and Rekha posed together

On-screen 'Dream Girl' aka Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an all-black fit

Anupam Kher was his usual jolly self as he arrived at the bash

Raveena Tandon looked chic in an ivory co-ord set

Rakesh Rosha, Jitendra and Tusshar Kapoor arrived at the party together

Rajkummar Rao too went for the safe all-black look

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty marked their attendance at the party with their mother

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta also made an appearance at the party

Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada walked in with gifts and his trademark sapling to wish Hema Malini

Singer Alka Yagnik made a rare appearance at the party