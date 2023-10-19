Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Celebrates 66th Birthday With Sons Karan & Rajveer In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Bollywood star Sunny Deol celebrated his 66th birthday on Thursday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He celebrated his birthday with his sons Karan and Rajveer in Mumbai
Sunny was seen cutting four cakes and celebrating his birthday with the media
The paps sung the 'Happy Birthday' song for him and his sons were seen cheering for him
They even fed cake to their daddy dearest and wished him a happy birthday
Sunny has all the reasons to rejoice this year as his film Gadar 2 became one of the highest grossers of 2023
Gadar grossed over Rs 500 crore in India alone and the film's release was no less than a festival in the country
After a super successful theatrical run, Gadar 2 is now streaming on Zee5
Sunny Deol thanked everyone for their wishes and was even seen distributing cake among the media and his fans
He also danced to the beats of dhol in true-blue Tara Singh style
Thanks For Reading!