AI Imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023

Nitesh Tiwari is all set to direct a film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. AI imagined how the actor would look in the avatar of Lord Ram in the film

Sai Pallavi, who will reportedly play Sita in the film, looks beautiful in the AI image

Naveen Polishetty will be the perfect Laxman and this photo is proof!

KGF star Yash is set to essay the role of the demon king Ravan and the AI image has only added to everyone's excitement

Sunny Deol will reportedly play the role of Lord Hanuman

Ravan's vehicle, the famed Pushpak Viman, looks breathtaking in its full glory

Ravan's kingdom Lanka, which was made out of gold, exudes grandeur in the AI image

Lord Ram's vanar sena too looks menacing in the AI photos

On the other hand, Ravan's demon army looks equally ghastly in the photos

Indrajit, the invincible son of Ravana, looks scary in the photo generated by AI

