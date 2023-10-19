AI Imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
Nitesh Tiwari is all set to direct a film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. AI imagined how the actor would look in the avatar of Lord Ram in the film
Sai Pallavi, who will reportedly play Sita in the film, looks beautiful in the AI image
Naveen Polishetty will be the perfect Laxman and this photo is proof!
KGF star Yash is set to essay the role of the demon king Ravan and the AI image has only added to everyone's excitement
Sunny Deol will reportedly play the role of Lord Hanuman
Ravan's vehicle, the famed Pushpak Viman, looks breathtaking in its full glory
Ravan's kingdom Lanka, which was made out of gold, exudes grandeur in the AI image
Lord Ram's vanar sena too looks menacing in the AI photos
On the other hand, Ravan's demon army looks equally ghastly in the photos
Indrajit, the invincible son of Ravana, looks scary in the photo generated by AI
