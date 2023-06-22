 Video: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Video: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

The mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Video: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana | Photo by ANI

Everyone is waiting to know the details about director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While the makers have not officially announced the cast, there's been an ongoing buzz that KGF star Yash will come on board for the film to play the role of Ravan. After reports surfaced stating that Yash rejected the role, the actor has finally broken his silence on the issue.

Yash told a news channel, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours." Watch the video below.

Namit Malhotra is producing the mythological drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita.

Read Also
Adipurush Director Om Raut REACTS To Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘I Have Seen His Work’
article-image

As per an internal industry source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors in the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year."

It will be made on a massive scale, with some never seen before high-octane visuals. With state-of-the-art equipment, techniques, and effects implemented, the magnum opus is being undertaken by the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. A grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are being created to build the world of Ramayana.

Apart from this, Nitesh is set to bring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023.

Read Also
Bawaal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's Love Story
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Pakistanis Say 'Sandal Se Maarenge' Amid Rumours Of Pasoori Remake For Kartik-Kiara's Satyaprem Ki...

Pakistanis Say 'Sandal Se Maarenge' Amid Rumours Of Pasoori Remake For Kartik-Kiara's Satyaprem Ki...

Jawan Stuntman Calls Shah Rukh Khan Different From Other Actors: 'He Would Ask If I Was Fine After...

Jawan Stuntman Calls Shah Rukh Khan Different From Other Actors: 'He Would Ask If I Was Fine After...

Thalapathy Vijay Turns 48: Celebrate The Superstar's Birthday With His 8 Chartbuster Dance Songs

Thalapathy Vijay Turns 48: Celebrate The Superstar's Birthday With His 8 Chartbuster Dance Songs

Video: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Video: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Raj Babbar Birthday: 5 Best Movies Of The Actor-Turned -Politician

Raj Babbar Birthday: 5 Best Movies Of The Actor-Turned -Politician