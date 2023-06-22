Video: Yash REACTS To Reports Of Rejecting Ravan’s Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana | Photo by ANI

Everyone is waiting to know the details about director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While the makers have not officially announced the cast, there's been an ongoing buzz that KGF star Yash will come on board for the film to play the role of Ravan. After reports surfaced stating that Yash rejected the role, the actor has finally broken his silence on the issue.

Yash told a news channel, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours." Watch the video below.

Namit Malhotra is producing the mythological drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita.

As per an internal industry source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors in the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year."

It will be made on a massive scale, with some never seen before high-octane visuals. With state-of-the-art equipment, techniques, and effects implemented, the magnum opus is being undertaken by the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world who are ferociously working under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. A grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are being created to build the world of Ramayana.

Apart from this, Nitesh is set to bring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023.