Vijay Sethupathi Recalls Being Body Shamed: 'I Get Really Conscious, Try To Avoid Attending Events'

Vijay Sethupathi | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif, recently recalled being body shamed. The Tamil superstar, who is undoubtedly the emerging favourite among Hindi cinema audiences, also opened up about the recent surge of love he's receiving

However, in one of his interviews, the actor also reflected on the past when he was body shamed for his looks. Vijay added that now he is particularly mindful of his attire as he tends to appear in 'chappals' at functions, get-togethers, and meetings.

"Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bohot kiya tha mujhe (I have faced a lot of body shaming for the way I look). Wahaan bhi kiya tha (they also did it). It happened, but the good thing is that people accept you the way who you are. Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. Thanks to my audience that I am happy being myself. I didn’t expect this," the 45-year-old actor told Indian Express.

The actor added that sometimes he is 'conscious' about his costumes because he believes in wearing what he is comfortable in. "Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya... But sometimes I am conscious about that also. If I go to functions, I see people dressed up really well, and I get really conscious. So mostly I try to avoid going for get-togethers and meetings generally, otherwise I am comfortable," he shared.

As Vijay continues to build his filmography in Bollywood, he said that he is gaining more recognition from the audience. He added that he believes that the affection he's getting from fans serves as a confirmation that he is progressing in the 'right direction.'

Speaking of Merry Christmas, the film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from this, Vijay also has Viduthalai Part 2 and Maharaja in his pipeline.