Vidya's 'Shakuntala Devi' to clash with Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train', and Sushant’s 'Dil Bechara'

Vidya Balan has announced that her biopic on 'Shankuntala Devi' is going to release on May 8 next year. The actress has already wrapped a shoot in London few weeks ago with the team and the makers have immediately decided to lock the date.
However on the same day two more films are already set to release that is Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Girl On The Train' and Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara'.
While the makers of 'Dil Bechara', which is a remake of 'The Fault In Our Star', delayed the release of their film couple of times for various reasons, they recently declared that they are set to release their long in making film on May 8.
Interestingly within few days of their announcement came another declaration by the makers of 'The Girl On the Train'. Parineeti too has finished shooting for the film in London couple of months ago with Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Awinash Tiwary for the film.
Now as per the trade experts, three of the films have interesting concept though two of them are official remakes of Hollywood film, the other one is a biopic of writer and a lady who is known as human computer.
But one of them will definitely move out of this date because since three of them are not big budget films with mega stars, it will affect their business.
Parineeti is currently shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic, Sushant has not signed any new film and Vidya is expected to start preparations for her web series on Indira Gandhi soon.
