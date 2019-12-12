Vidya's 'Shakuntala Devi' to clash with Parineeti's 'The Girl On The Train', and Sushant’s 'Dil Bechara'

Vidya Balan has announced that her biopic on 'Shankuntala Devi' is going to release on May 8 next year. The actress has already wrapped a shoot in London few weeks ago with the team and the makers have immediately decided to lock the date.

However on the same day two more films are already set to release that is Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Girl On The Train' and Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara'.

While the makers of 'Dil Bechara', which is a remake of 'The Fault In Our Star', delayed the release of their film couple of times for various reasons, they recently declared that they are set to release their long in making film on May 8.