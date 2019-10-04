Shakuntala Devi Biopic: Check out Sanya Malhotra's first look as Vidya Balan's daughter

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer,' which stars Vidya Balan as the maths whiz.

In the first look, the actor, who is playing Vidya's on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji, is dressed in a multi-coloured track jacket and light blue jeans.

The highlight of the look remains the 'Dangal' actor's new hairstyle which is straighter unlike her curly hair with long bangs.

"Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi Already in love with my look in the film @vidya_balan @sonypicsprodns @SnehaRajani @anumenon1805 @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent #AnupmaBanerji," tweeted the 27-year-old actor.