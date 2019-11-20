Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer'

New Delhi: Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.

The actor shared pictures from the sets of the film where the entire cast and crew is celebrating by cutting a cake.

In the snaps, Vidya is seen posing with director Anu Menon and producer Vikram Malhotra while cutting the cake.

In the second clip, the star is enjoying the delicious dessert with her team.

"Shootwrap on Shakuntala Devi,' she captioned the pictures.