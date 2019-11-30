Parineeti Chopra’s 'The Girl On The Train' to clash with Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming film 'The Girl On The Train' is set to release on May 8. The actress shot for the film in London couple of months ago and the makers had then released few posters featuring Parineeti. They have now announced that the film will release on May 8 and it is now going to have a box office clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara.

Initially Dil Bechara, was to release this year in November but the makers ,still have to finish some work on it and they did not have suitable date in December or in early next year .So a few days ago they have announced a new release date , that is May 8. Now Parineeti’s film too is releasing on same day and it will have to face the competition with Dil Bechara.

Incidentally both these films are remake of English films ,Parineeti’s film is a remake of American mystery thriller of same name, which released in 2016 and starred Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Rebecca Ferguson ,Haley Bennett and others. The Hindi remake stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Awinash Tiwary.

On the other hand Dil Bechara is a remake of American romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars which released in 2014 and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the leads.