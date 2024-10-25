Vidya Balan Falls On Stage But Gracefully Continues Dancing To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Ami Je Tomar 3.0 With Madhuri Dixit (VIDEO)

The new version of Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was unveiled on Friday, October 25, featuring a face off between Madhuri Dixit and the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan. It is one of the major highlights of the horror-comedy. Vidya previously performed to the song in the 2007 released Bhool Bhuliayaa, which featured Akshay Kumar.

Earlier today, the makers held the song launch event for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai for the fans and media, where Madhuri and Vidya dance to the track. During their performance, Vidya fell down on stage, but being the icon she is, she gracefully continued dancing to the track.

Check out the video:

Talking about the incident, Vidya said, "It is an honour for me to share the screen with her (Madhuri). To be in the same frame and to move with her. My sister said to me today, 'You wanted to be like her and today you are dancing with her, isn't that such a big thing?' It is such a big achievement for me, I am grateful. Toh meine bas wohi socha aur mujhe bada mazza aaya. Kisne mujhse pucha, 'aap nervous nahi ho?' Aaj bhi dekho, gir gayi lekin phirse aake meine perform kiya inke barose."

Meanwhile, Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, choreographed by the renowned Chinni Prakash. The lyrics have been penned by Sameer and music by Pritam and Amaal Mallik.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Triptii Dimri in the lead along with Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Manish Wadhwa.

The horror comedy is slated to clash with Singham Again on November 1, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff, among others.