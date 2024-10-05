Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1 That Day...'

Actress Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, which was released in 2012, was well acclaimed by fans at the box office. Director Sujoy Ghosh recently revealed that the film was made on a tight budget. He recalled an incident where Vidya Balan had to change clothes in a car during the shoot because of the low budget; they couldn't afford a vanity van.

In 2009, Sujoy made a film that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, which he thought would be a success at the box office, but the film failed to make its mark. It took 4 years for him to return to films.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Roles In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller REVEALED

He also revealed that Vidya kept her word and did not leave the film Kahaani. Speaking to Mashable India, he said, “I saw Vidya when she was at Sanjay Gupta’s office to hear a narration from Meghna Gulzar. I gave her ₹1 that day and told her we’d make a movie together. She saved me; she was Kahaani. She could’ve easily said no after Aladin, but she stuck to it. You have no idea; we had no budget. So, we had no vanity van. We used to cover an Innova with black cloth and she would change inside. She’s so dedicated."

Kahaani also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film won three National Awards for Best Screenplay (Original), Best Editing and a Special Jury Award for Nawazuddin.

Sujoy started filmmaking with Jhankaar Beats in 2003. He last directed Lust Stories 2 and Jaane Jaan. On the other hand, Vidya was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. She will soon star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.