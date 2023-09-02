Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Roles In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller REVEALED

Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate With Suhana Khan In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. It is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

Amid this, there are reports doing rounds on social media stating that Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to collaborate for the first time in Sujosh Ghosh's thriller. According to a report in India Today, earlier, it was said that the Pathaan actor's role would not be limited to a cameo. Now, it is said that it will be an extended role, similar to what he played in Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt.

"SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie," said the source.

The film is said to be a spy thriller, with Suhana playing the lead role as a spy. The source added, "Every spy needs a handler, and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan." Reportedly, pre-production for the film is already in the works.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film, Jawan, with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in it, and the action thriller will hit the big screens on September 7, 2023.