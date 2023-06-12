Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Excited For Daughter Suhana's Debut With The Archies: 'Father Bias Will Always Be There'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday (June 12) entertained fans with his witty responses during an interactive session on Twitter. Apart from his acting prowess, it's his humor and impromptu conversation with fans that make him one of the most loved actors.

During the session, Shah Rukh was asked about his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies. A user asked, "Archies coming on Netflix. How do you feel as a proud father?"

To this, he replied, "Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, the makers shared a new poster of The Archies. It was also shared by Shah Rukh on his official Twitter handle.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. It also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Shah Rukh said he loved the comics while growing up and hopes the character of Big Moose, a great athlete but the poorest student in the fictional Riverdale High School, would be part of the upcoming film.

"I remember when I was young (millions of years ago) would book my Archie's Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love," the 57-year-old star wrote on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Director Zoya Akhtar is also producing The Archies along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner. The official release date of the film is still awaited.