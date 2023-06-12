Has Shah Rukh Khan Finally Quit Smoking? Actor REVEALS During #AskSRK Session

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might have made several promises to his fans over the years and he has even managed to fulfill most of them, but there is this one promise, which he has been failing to keep year after year. SRK is a man of many virtues, but the one vice which he cannot give up on is smoking.

For the past many years, fans, who love the superstar as their own, have been requesting him to quit smoking and take care of his health, and even though he has made several birthday and new year resolutions in the past regarding the same, he hasn't really managed to achieve them.

A few years ago, after the birth of his son AbRam, SRK had said that he has made up his mind to finally quit smoking as his children too had been complaining, but since then, he has maintained radio silence over this habit of his. In the recent years, he has also not been spotted smoking in public.

Has SRK quit smoking?

But on Monday, SRK decided to finally answer his fans once and for all, and end their worries. He conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle, during which a netizen asked him if he had quit smoking.

Responding to him in his own trademark style, SRK replied, "Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!!", indicating that he has not quit smoking, after all.

Though fans appreciated his wit and humour, they still advised him to give up smoking under his tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK delivered the biggest hit of Hindi cinema earlier this year with 'Pathaan'. The film went on to gross over Rs 1000 crore across the globe, with more than Rs 500 crore in India alone.

He is now gearing up for his second release of the year, 'Jawan', which will hit the silver screens on September 7. The film marks his first collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee, who is known for his high octane action. The film also stars Nayanthara in a key role, and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a cameo.

For the year end, SRK has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' on his plate, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu.