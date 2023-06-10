Video: Shah Rukh Khan signs Guinness World Record for maximum people doing his signature pose

In a remarkable feat that has taken the world of Hindi cinema by storm, 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, has shattered records to become the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

With an astounding gross of over Rs 1,050 crore at the global box office, this action-entertainer has captivated audiences around the globe and etched its name in the annals of Indian cinema.

Since its release, 'Pathaan' has been on a record-breaking spree, surpassing expectations and captivating the hearts of millions.

SHAH RUKH KHAN & FANS MAKE A WORLD RECORD

Adding another feather to its illustrious cap, 'Pathaan' achieved a monumental milestone ahead of its TV premiere, that has cemented its place in history.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with approximately 300 of his ardent fans, gathered outside his iconic residence, Mannat, to perform his signature pose.

This extraordinary event resulted in the creation of a Guinness World Record for "The most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan pose simultaneously," a testament to the actor's global popularity and the immense love he receives from his fans.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat, Greets Them With His Signature Pose

SRK ALSO SIGNED THE CERTIFICATE

Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, Shah Rukh Khan himself proudly accepted the world record certificate, which highlighted the magnitude of this achievement.

The superstar graciously signed the document, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the multitude of fans who made this remarkable feat possible. "Thank You So Much All Of You. We are happy and very grateful," SRK wrote, a gesture that further endeared him to his loyal supporters.

The celebrations continued as Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to engage with his fans, who had gathered to commemorate the television premiere of "Pathaan."

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan As He Greets Fans Outside Mannat; Watch Video

ABOUT THE FILM

Pathaan is an action entertainer directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. It celebrates the return of SRK to movies after a huge gap of 4 years.

The film has shattered records to become the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema, grossing over Rs 1,050 crore at the global box office.