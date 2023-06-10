Shah Rukh Khan Grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan As He Greets Fans Outside Mannat; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance to greet hundreds of his fans gathered outside Mannat on Saturday (June 10) evening. For those unversed, fans came together to celebrate the television premiere of Shah Rukh's blockbuster film Pathaan.

After a historic theatrical run, Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is all set for its TV premiere on Saturday.

Shah Rukh waved at his fans from his balcony and also treated them with his signature open-arm pose. The superstar also grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan amid loud cheers from fans.

Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh looked dashing in blue jeans and white D'Yavol X sweatshirt. He completed his casual look with a wristwatch and black sunglasses.

His video has been shared by various fan pages on Twitter and Instagram.

Pathaan's TV premiere

Ahead of the broadcast of Pathaan, fans gathered outside the superstar's bungalow to shower him with love. They wore same black t-shirts with Pathaan logo and posed for the shutterbugs.

SRK's fans celebrate TV premiere of Pathaan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office.

The action-entertainer shattered almost every record in the book to become one of the biggest Indian films ever.

Pathaan also starred Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It also had a special cameo by Salman Khan.

